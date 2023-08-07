इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 11:20:00      انڈین آواز
SC sets up 3-member Committee to focus on relief & rehabilitation in violence-affected Manipur

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today announced formation of a three-member Committee comprising of former women High Court Judges and 42 Special Investigation Teams in relation to the Manipur violence cases to restore a sense of faith in the rule of law and build a sense of confidence.
 
The Apex Court said a three-member Committee comprising of former women High Court Judges will be established in the matter involving ethnic violence in Manipur. Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud announced that this Committee will extend its purview beyond the ongoing investigation, focusing on diverse aspects of humanitarian nature. It will be a “broad-based Committee” looking at things including relief, remedial measures, rehabilitation measures, and restoration of homes and places of worship.
 
The Committee will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and comprise former Bombay High Court Judge Shalini Phansalkar Joshi and (former Delhi HC judge) Justice Asha Menon.
 
The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also announced 42 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe cases of Manipur violence. The SC Bench which also comprised Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that these will be led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers from various States, with each overseeing six SITs.
 
As regards the investigation, the Court said that it will add “one more layer of security” by appointing one officer to oversee the CBI investigation, who will be reporting back to the Court. The CJI informed that Former police officer Dattatray ‘Datta’ Padsalgikar will assume the role of monitoring the investigation.

