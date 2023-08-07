Parliament approves GNCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023

PM Modi ‘Backstabbed Delhi’: says CM Kejriwal After Services Bill Passed In RS

With Rajya Sabha approving the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 after heated debate today, the Bill is all set to be a legislation after approval of president. Lok Sabha already passed the Bill on August 3.

In a setback for opposition parties particularly Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 or the Delhi services bill, was passed in Rajya Sabha late nighton Monday, August 7.

The bill was passed with 131 votes in its favour, and 101 votes against it. The bill, that has been a point of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Centre, was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3.

The Bill seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act 1991. It empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees. It also has a provision of constitution of the National Capital Civil Service Authority. The authority consists of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary of Delhi, and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi. The Authority will make recommendations to Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters. The Centre had brought an ordinance in this regard in May this year.

Replying to the discussion, Home Minister Amit Shah said, the aim of this bill is to make a corruption-free administration in Delhi. The bill does not violate the order of the Supreme Court of India. Mr Shah said Delhi was governed by BJP, Congress before 2015, but there was never confrontation with Centre.

Initiating the discussion on the bill, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the Bill. He said, this legislation undermines the authority of the Chief Minister of Delhi. He alleged that the Centre is trying to run Delhi through the National Capital Civil Service Authority. He described the bill as unconstitutional and anti- democratic. Mr. Singhvi alleged that the legislation violates the principles of federalism. Tiruchi Siva of DMK echoed the same views and said it is against the federal structure of the country. He said after the enactment of this bill, the officers will not be under the control of the Delhi government. Opposing the bill, Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party said it is an insult to the constitution and the judgment of the Supreme Court. He said it is intended to give all power to Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

He said it was BJP and its veteran leaders including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani who had talked about giving full statehood to Delhi but now the same BJP is snatching the power of Delhi government. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of TMC, K. Keshav Rao of BRS, Aneel Hegde of JD(U), Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya of CPI(M) and Manoj Jha of RJD also spoke against the BIll. On the other hand, Supporting the bill, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it was a much needed bill because of the attempts by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi to threaten the bureaucracy and cover up the alleged corruption. He said that if there will be no clear command of authority the administration will not function.

Mr. Trivedi also raised the issue of corruption in the construction of the house of the CM and questioned the morality of the party while supporting the bill. Another party member Radha Mohan Das also raised the issue of alleged corruption and inefficiency of the Delhi Government. V. Vijaisai Reddy of YSRC and Sasmit Patra of BJD also supported the bill. Former Chief Justice of India and MP Ranjan Gogoi said the Bill to replace ordinance for handling transfers and postings of Delhi government officials is perfectly, legitimately valid.

Kejriwal slams Modi Govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lambasted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre as the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill amid heavy uproar by the opposition parties. Kejriwal said that the PM has backstabbed the people of Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House which was passed with a vote of 131 MPs in support and 102 in against. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week after a four-hour-long debate amid a walkout by Opposition parties on Thursday.