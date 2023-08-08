Lok Sabha debates over no-confidence motion against government

@sansad_tv

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

The Lok Sabha today initiate debate on no-confidence motion against the government. When the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated a debate over the motion.

He said the I.N.D.I.A alliance has moved the no-confidence motion for Manipur because the state demands justice. He said women had to face atrocities in the state. He said he has never seen divisions between two communities as in Manipur.

Participating in the discussion Nishikant Dubey of BJP questioned the unity of the newly formed alliance I.N.D.I.A. He cited several examples of the past alleging that during Congress rule several cases were filed and actions were taken against the leaders of opposition parties including Samajwadi Party, RJD, and TMC.

Sougata Roy of TMC questioned the BJP saying the party had sent a delegation to West Bengal, but not a single delegation was sent to Manipur. Supriya Sule of NCP demanded the Manipur Chief Minister’s resignation over the violence. Dimple Yadav of Samajwadi Party raised concern over the human rights violations in Manipur.

Pinaki Misra of BJD opposed the no-confidence motion saying that it has been brought by the Congress party which is doomed to fail. Questioning the disruption made by the opposition parties in the House, he said, disruptive politics had not paid dividends in the past and it is not going to be paid in the future.



Meanwhile, Arvind Sawant of Shivsena (UBT) alleged that Centre was silent on the Manipur issue for 70 day. Mr Sawant said, it is the duty of the Government to do the needful but it has failed.



Intervening in the debate Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju said, the no-confidence motion against the Centre is historic because it will be the last one which will be defeated before sessions move to the new Parliament building. Taking on the opposition, he said, nothing will happen by naming the alliance I.N.D.I.A when they are actually working against India. The Minister said, working for people and understanding their issues is how the Government and administration can reach them. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the trust of the people living in the eight Northeastern states that way.



Attacking opposition, BJP MP Sunita Duggal said, parties against which the Congress spoke against have formed an alliance with it, but they will not remain united for long.



Congress MP Manish Tewari said, four years have passed since the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament, but assembly elections still have not been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. He took on the central government saying no discussions in Parliament are being held on the India-China skirmishes in 2020 ever since the House resumed after Covid-19 pandemic.



Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (M), Thol. Thirumavalavan of VCK, also spoke on the No Confidence Motion.