EC announces schedule for assembly by-election in six states

The Election Commission of India today announced the assembly by-election schedule in Jharkhand, Tripura, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.



The by-elections will be held on September 5th on seven seats and the counting of votes will take place on 8th September.



According to ECI, the last date for filing nomination is on 17th August and the last date for withdrawing candidature is on 21st August.



The by-elections have been necessitated by deaths or resignations of MLAs.



The Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand and Dhupguri seats in West Bengal are reserved for scheduled castes (SCs).