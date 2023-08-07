इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 05:13:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Modi government is committed to secure borders and develop border areas: S Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said the Narendra Modi government is committed to secure the borders and develop border areas. Briefing media in New Delhi on border infrastructure and connectivity, the Minister said quality infrastructure is being developed for the armed forces. He stressed that the Indian military has been able to counter Chinese movement better after 2014.

Dr. Jaishankar said that India is in talks with Bhutan on the Rail connectivity between Bhutan and Assam. He added that Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam. He stated that the border situation with Myanmar is challenging. He added that Sittwe Port is operational and expressed hope to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. The Minister said that the Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law and order situation, and India is engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet the challenges.

The Minister also stressed that India-China border talks have not been halted, and meeting will be held soon. He said progress has been made on key tension points in the last three years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

ورلڈ بریسٹ فیڈنگ ویک: 1-7 اگست، اس سال تھیم ہے “آئیے کام کی جگہ پر دودھ پلائیں”BREASTFEEDING

بچے کی صحت اور بقا کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے دودھ پلانا سب سے مؤثر ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart