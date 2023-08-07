Modi government is committed to secure borders and develop border areas: S Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said the Narendra Modi government is committed to secure the borders and develop border areas. Briefing media in New Delhi on border infrastructure and connectivity, the Minister said quality infrastructure is being developed for the armed forces. He stressed that the Indian military has been able to counter Chinese movement better after 2014.

Dr. Jaishankar said that India is in talks with Bhutan on the Rail connectivity between Bhutan and Assam. He added that Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam. He stated that the border situation with Myanmar is challenging. He added that Sittwe Port is operational and expressed hope to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. The Minister said that the Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law and order situation, and India is engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet the challenges.

The Minister also stressed that India-China border talks have not been halted, and meeting will be held soon. He said progress has been made on key tension points in the last three years.