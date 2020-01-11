Sultan Qaboos who built new Oman Dies at 79

The longest-serving Arab ruler, Qaboos pulled Oman from poverty and brokered quiet talks between global foes.

The Diwan of Royal Court of Oman issued an obituary

“To the people of the beloved homeland in all its districts, to the Arab and Islamic nations and to the world at large. It is with hearts filled with faith in Allah and his Providence ,and with great sorrow and deep sadness— yet with complete satisfaction and absolute submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, that the Diwan of Royal Court mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who passed away on Friday, the 14th of Jumada Al-Ula, the 10th of January 2020.”

The Diwan of the Royal Court declares an official mourning period of three days with the flag flown at half-mast for next forty days.

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as new Sultan of Oman