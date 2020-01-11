AMN / Muscat
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taymur has been sworn in as the new Sultan of Oman today following the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who passed away on Friday, the 14th of Jumada Al-Ula, the 10th of January 2020.
AMN / Muscat
