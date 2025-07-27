Religious minorities continue to face discrimination in Bangladesh: US report

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Despite recent political reforms under Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, religious minorities continue to face discrimination and insecurity, according to a new report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), released on July 21.

While acknowledging progress in promoting political stability and religious tolerance, the USCIRF noted that critical issues remain unaddressed, particularly the plight of Hindu, Ahmadiyya, indigenous, and Sufi Muslim communities. These groups, the report said, continue to suffer from “systematic bias, social exclusion, and targeted attacks,” often without proper justice or accountability.

During a May visit to Bangladesh, a USCIRF delegation observed that interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus had conveyed his government’s commitment to protecting religious freedom. However, many citizens told the delegation they still fear for their safety and face obstacles in freely practicing their faith. The report also criticized Bangladesh’s blasphemy-related laws, including the 2023 Cyber Security Act, which criminalizes content deemed offensive to religious sentiments.

According to USCIRF, such laws contribute to an “atmosphere of fear and censorship” and disproportionately affect minority communities and dissenting voices. Concerns were also raised about rising conservative religious influence on university campuses and the state’s weak response to attacks on minority groups.

USCIRF urged the Bangladeshi authorities to take more decisive steps to protect religious freedom, calling for stronger legal safeguards and more consistent law enforcement to ensure that “all citizens, regardless of faith, can worship freely and without fear of persecution.”