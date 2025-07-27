Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft from US

Jul 27, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh is set to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft from the United States in a bid to reduce its trade deficit with the country. Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman disclosed the information while speaking to journalists at his office at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

“Boeing is not operated by the US government, it’s a private company. We have placed an order for 25 aircraft. Similarly, India and Vietnam are purchasing 100 Boeing each, and Indonesia is buying 50.”


He added that Bangladesh had earlier placed an order for 14 aircraft, but the order was increased to 25 to help further narrow the trade imbalance. “The company will deliver the aircraft based on its production capacity, which will take time, likely one to two years,” the commerce secretary said.

Meanwhile, the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the lead agency for trade negotiations, has informed Bangladesh that the third and final round of tariff negotiations will be held on July 29 and 30, he added.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Religious minorities continue to face discrimination in Bangladesh: US report

Jul 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australia, UK Sign 50-Year Geelong Treaty Under AUKUS Amid US Review of Alliance

Jul 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France to Recognise State of Palestine at UNGA

Jul 27, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal Felicitated in Mumbai for India-UK FTA

27 July 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES SCIENCE / TECH

NISAR Satellite to Launch on July 30, Marking Major India-US Space Collaboration: Dr Jitendra Singh

27 July 2025 10:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

India-Singapore Joint Military Exercise ‘Bold Kurukshetra 2025’ Begins in Jodhpur

27 July 2025 10:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Hails Chola Legacy as Symbol of National Pride and Unity

27 July 2025 10:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!