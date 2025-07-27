Bangladesh to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft from US

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh is set to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft from the United States in a bid to reduce its trade deficit with the country. Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman disclosed the information while speaking to journalists at his office at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

“Boeing is not operated by the US government, it’s a private company. We have placed an order for 25 aircraft. Similarly, India and Vietnam are purchasing 100 Boeing each, and Indonesia is buying 50.”



He added that Bangladesh had earlier placed an order for 14 aircraft, but the order was increased to 25 to help further narrow the trade imbalance. “The company will deliver the aircraft based on its production capacity, which will take time, likely one to two years,” the commerce secretary said.

Meanwhile, the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the lead agency for trade negotiations, has informed Bangladesh that the third and final round of tariff negotiations will be held on July 29 and 30, he added.