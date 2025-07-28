UN Warns Pakistan of Escalating Human Rights Emergency Affecting Minorities

AMN / GENEVA, July 2025

– United Nations human rights experts have raised serious concerns over rising violence, religious intolerance, and systemic discrimination against minority groups in Pakistan, especially targeting the Ahmadiyya community. In a strongly worded statement, the experts called on the Pakistani government to take urgent and concrete steps to prevent extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and attacks on places of worship and cemeteries.

The experts expressed alarm at the escalating hostilities. “We are shocked by the persistent violence inflicted on vulnerable religious communities,” they said, adding that these attacks, which include killings and harassment, are sustained by a dangerous atmosphere of hatred and incitement, often tolerated by authorities.

The statement criticizes a culture of impunity that has allowed perpetrators to operate without fear of consequences. Despite some initial arrests and court actions, the UN experts pointed out that sentencing often falls short, enabling offenders to evade justice. “Pakistan must end this cycle of impunity and restore dignity and protection for all its citizens,” they urged.

In the past year, the Ahmadi community has been disproportionately affected by rights violations. These include custodial deaths, arbitrary detentions, and destruction of religious sites. A historic mosque in Daska was demolished, a mosque in Malir, Karachi was shut down, and minarets in Bahawalnagar were razed. Additionally, at least 82 Ahmadi graves were desecrated in POK . Violent attacks also took place during Eid celebrations in Karachi’s Azizabad, where mosques were vandalized. Similar closures and targeting of Ahmadi places of worship have been reported in major cities like Lahore and Karachi.

The situation for women in detention, especially those charged under blasphemy laws, is particularly dire, with many facing gender-based violence and discrimination. The experts attributed these ongoing violations to hate speech and incitement by political and religious leaders, which have intensified social tensions and vigilante violence.

Despite the National Assembly’s June 2024 resolution urging protection for all citizens, there has been a noticeable increase in rights violations against minorities. The experts reiterated their call for Pakistan to repeal its blasphemy laws, which are frequently misused against minority groups.

The UN panel reaffirmed their readiness to assist the Pakistani government in fulfilling its international human rights obligations, especially under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. They emphasized that protecting religious minorities is not only a legal duty but essential to building a peaceful, inclusive society.