INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US confirms ‘no extension’ on Aug 1 tariff deadline

Jul 28, 2025

WEB DESK

The US administration has confirmed that the August 1 deadline for imposing reciprocal tariffs remains unchanged, with no plans for an extension. Speaking to the media last night, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick ruled out any possibility of a delay. He further affirmed that there would be no additional grace periods and that the tariffs would take effect on August 1. So far, the European Union, Britain, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan have signed trade agreements with the Trump administration ahead of next week’s deadline.

