Indian President, PM express grief over demise of Sultan Qaboos of Oman

file photo

AMN / NEW DELHI

President and Prime Minister have expressed grief over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman. In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said that Sultan Qaboos was a close friend of India.

He said, that the world has lost a great leader and a statesman who worked tirelessly towards building peace in the region and the world. The President conveyed his condolences to the Omani Government and its people in this hour of grief.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said that Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. Mr Modi said, he was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. The Prime Minister said, Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman.