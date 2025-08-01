Myanmar announces formation of new government

AMN/ WEB DESK

Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council, NDSC today formed a new union government and State Security and Peace Commission. According to Myanmar Radio and Television, the Union government is led by U Nyo Saw as Prime Minister, and the State Security and Peace Commission is chaired by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The NDSC also decided to annul the order transferring the sovereign power to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services. Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson of Myanmar’s State Administration Council, said, the NDSC had decided to end the state of emergency to hold general elections. In February 2021, Myanmar’s then-Acting President U Myint Swe had declared a one-year state of emergency and transferred sovereign power to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services.