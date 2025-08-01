Bangladesh’s first National MPI reveals stark child poverty: UNICEF

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh’s first National Multidimensional Poverty Index uncovers harsh realities for children and the people living in the country, especially in the eastern divisions, said UNICEF in a press release yesterday.

With almost three out of ten children (28.9%) living in multidimensional poverty­, which is significantly higher than the rate for adults (21.44%), children are disproportionately impacted by deep-rooted challenges of poverty in Bangladesh.

According to the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released yesterday by the General Economics Division (GED), with support from UNICEF and the European Union (EU). The report underscores the urgent need to address child-specific deprivations in health, education, and living standards that continue to undermine children’s rights and potential.

Overall, more than 39 million people in Bangladesh live in multidimensional poverty, according to the MPI. Despite progress in reducing monetary poverty and stunting, multidimensional child poverty remains a major challenge in Bangladesh, as children are 35% more likely to be affected by multidimensional poverty than adults.

In addition, children in rural areas experience significantly higher multidimensional poverty than those in urban areas. Notably, school attendance is the largest contributor to the MPI, underscoring that education-related deprivations are the most critical drivers of child poverty.

The report reveals stark regional disparities, with over 40% of people in five districts – Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, Sunamganj, Rangamati, and Bhola-living in multidimensional poverty. Bandarban has the highest rate among the 64 districts of the country at 65.36%, while Sylhet division records the highest divisional rate at 37.70%.

Factors such as high inflation, lack of coordination across sectors, and the recent civil unrest are hindering progress by limiting critical investments needed to address child poverty in all its dimensions.

To effectively reduce multidimensional child poverty, UNICEF calls on Bangladesh’s Interim and future governments and partners to use the MPI data to drive action, shape equitable policies, target investments, and address critical deprivations such as housing, internet access, sanitation, and essential household assets.