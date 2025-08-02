Trump orders deployment of 2 nuclear submarines after former Russian President’s threats

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has said that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to “be positioned in the appropriate regions” in response to remarks by former Russian President and current deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev. In a social media post, President Trump said he took the step just in case these inflammatory statements are more than just that, emphasising that words are important and can often lead to unintended consequences. He did not reveal where the two submarines were being deployed, in keeping with US military protocol. The move comes after Mr Medvedev recently threatened the United States in response to President Trump’s ultimatums to Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, or face tough sanctions.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian lawmaker has said that there are enough Russian nuclear submarines in the high seas to tackle two American submarines dispatched by the United States. Viktor Vodolatsky, a member of the Russian Parliament Duma, said that the number of Russian nuclear submarines in the world’s oceans is significantly higher than the American ones, and the subs that US President Donald Trump ordered to be redirected to the appropriate regions have long been under their control.