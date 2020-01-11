FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2020 01:31:31      انڈین آواز
Ad

Iranian President regrets shooting down of Ukrainian airliner

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said his country deeply regrets the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner.

In a series of tweets, Mr Rouhani said, Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and death of 176 innocent people.

Describing this as a great tragedy and unforgivable mistake, The Iranian President said, investigations continue in this matter.

176 people including crew member were killed in the accident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games open with a splendid cultural show

The third Khelo India Youth Games has begun in Guwahati with a grand opening ceremony this evening. A colorful ...

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in final T20I

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the the three-match series 2-0 ...

Golf; Ridhima wins first leg of Hero WPG Tour in a dramatic finish at Pune

HSB/ Pune Ridhima Dilawari won the opening event of the 2020 Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in a dramatic manner ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!