Iranian President regrets shooting down of Ukrainian airliner

WEB DESK

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said his country deeply regrets the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner.

In a series of tweets, Mr Rouhani said, Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and death of 176 innocent people.

Describing this as a great tragedy and unforgivable mistake, The Iranian President said, investigations continue in this matter.

176 people including crew member were killed in the accident.