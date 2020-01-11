Pakistan: 15 killed 20 injured in blast at mosque in Balochistan

twitter photo

At least 15 people including a Imam, the prayer leader and a police officer were killed and 20 injured in a powerful bomb blast at a mosque in Balochistan’s capital Quetta Friday.

An emergency has been declared at all hospitals in the area. The blast occurred three days after two men were killed and over a dozen injured in a blast near a vehicle of the security forces in Quetta.

According to police, DSP Amanullah was among those who were killed in the blast that took place in the evening. Rescue teams arrived soon to shift the injured to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area to initiate an investigation into the incident.

Police said a month ago, DSP Amanullah’s son had been martyred in a firing incident. Amanullah was deployed at the Police Training College located on Saryab Road.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa said that Pakistan Army will give complete assistance to police and the civil administration, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

The DG ISPR conveyed the COAS’ message and quoted him as saying: “Those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim.”