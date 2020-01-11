PM Modi speaks with French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed his New Year greetings and good wishes. During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global situations.

Both the leaders also agreed on keeping in touch and further enhancing all-round strategic cooperation between the two countries, including in the areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and maritime security. The Prime Minister recalled his earlier meetings with President Macron, including at Biarritz and Chantilly. He reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and France. Mr Modi expressed his satisfaction at the steady progress in the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries.