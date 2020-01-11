FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2020 01:18:33      انڈین آواز
Embassy of India in Nepal celebrates World Hindi Day

Embassy of India in Nepal celebrated World Hindi Day in Kathmandu today. Nepal’s Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Hridayesh Tripathi graced the occasion as the chief guest. Charge d’Affaires of Indian Embassy Dr. Ajay Kumar read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on Hindi Diwas.

On this occasion, the special issue of research journal ‘Sahityalok’ of Tribhuvan University’s Central Hindi Department was released. Two Hindi books and two Nepali books were also released. The books include Nepali translations of five famous stories of world famous Hindi writer Munshi Premchand and Swami Vivekananda’s famous ‘Karmayog’ book.

Similarly, Hindi translations of “Ashwathama”, a poetic play by Rashtra Kavi of Nepal Madhav Prasad Ghimire and “Utkrishta Kahaniyan” a collection of 25 modern Nepali stories of young and upcoming Nepali story writers were also released. All books have been published under the support of B P Koirala India-Nepal Foundation in Kathmandu, Nepal.

A musical rendition of works of prominent Hindi poets was also presented by the artists of Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre, Kathmandu. The event was organized by the Embassy of India in association with Central Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University.

