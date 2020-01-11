EU Foreign Ministers gather in Brussels for emergency meeting



European Foreign Affairs Ministers and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General are gathering in Brussels for an emergency meeting today. In this meeting, they are expected to reiterate their support for the nuclear deal brokered with Iran.

Despite calls from US President Donald Trump to break away from the deal in 2018, the European Union remains committed to the treaty amid an escalation of tensions in the region. Iran struck the deal in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China.

Iran has gradually rolled back its commitment to the accord and the recent exchange of hostilities between Iran and the US has dealt further blows to the pact. After its top general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone attack, Tehran announced it would no longer respect limits set under the deal on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich Uranium.

Ahead of the meeting, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian continued to insist the accord is not dead and said it’s essential to salvage it.