US House of Representatives votes to curb Prez Trump war power on Iran

The US House of Representatives has approved a symbolic resolution seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to make war on Iran. The measure passed the Democratic-run chamber 224-194 but faces an uphill task in the Republican-held Senate.

It aims to mandate congressional approval for any conflict with Iran except in cases of an imminent attack against the US. Speaking to reporters about the resolution, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said Trump must de-escalate and must prevent further violence.