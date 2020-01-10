FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2020
Ukrainian airliner was mistakenly downed by Iranian missile: US

WEB DESK

US officials have said that the Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian air defence missiles. One US official said, American satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly before the plane crashed, followed by evidence of an explosion.

Two officials said, Washington believes the downing of the plane was accidental. US President Donald Trump also said that the crash could have been a mistake. Ukraine has outlined four potential scenarios to explain the crash, including a missile strike.

Iran has challenged international suggestions that the Ukrainian airliner was mistakenly downed by an Iranian missile. Iranian government urged Canada to share its information after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said multiple intelligence sources indicate that Iran shot down the Boeing airliner after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday.

