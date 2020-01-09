China rejects Trump’s call to break away from Iranian nuclear deal

WEB DESK

China today rejected US President Donald Trump’s call to break away from the Iranian nuclear deal and work for a new one, saying the agreement is a hard-won outcome adopted by the UN and all parties should abide by it.

President Trump has already withdrawn from the agreement arguing that it does not meet the desired objective. He said yesterday that the time has come for other nations to break away from the remnants of the Iran deal.

The nuclear deal called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was reached between Iran and the P51, the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council – the US, the UK, Russia, France and China – plus Germany and the European Union in 2015.

Commenting on Trump’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told the media today that the root cause of tensions in the Middle East was the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal.