FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2020 03:45:11      انڈین آواز
Ad

Ukraine plane turned back after ‘problem’: Iranian authorities

Leave a comment
Published On: By
147 Iranians, 32 foreigners lose lives in Boeing 737 crash

WEB DESK

Iranian authorities today said that the Ukrainian airliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after experiencing a problem.

Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation has said on its website that the plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash. It said the plane disappeared from radar screens the moment it reached 8,000 feet.

The pilot sent no radio message about the unusual circumstances. The organisation added that eyewitnesses have said, a fire was seen onboard the plane which grew in intensity. The organisation said it has questioned witnesses both on the ground and onboard a second aircraft which was flying above the Ukrainian Boeing 737 as the disaster unfolded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

A Day Of Gains For Hero Motosports Tem Rally

Al Ula, Saudi Arabia Brushing off the set back from Stage 3, Hero MotoSports Team Rally started stage 4 wit ...

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, H S Prannoy advance to second round of Malaysia Masters Badminton tournament

H S Prannoy stunned world number 10 Kanta Tsuneyama while ace Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwa ...

Army’s Srinu Bugatha, Olympian Sudha Singh to headline Indian challenge at Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB/Mumbai Army’s Srinu Bugatha and Olympian Sudha Singh will headline the Indian challenge in the men's ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!