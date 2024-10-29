Steep fee hike in DDA Sports Complexes leave members fuming

Manan Kumar / New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) proposed decision to exorbitantly increase the fees of its Sports Complexes from November 1 has drawn wide-scale condemnation from Delhiites. The DDA has 15 such complexes including the prestigious one at Siri Fort.

Virtually acting as lungs amid the concrete jungles of Dwarka, Vasundhara Enclave, Hari Nagar, Jasola, etc. these complexes are visited by lakhs of Delhiites. They have emerged as bright spots for sporting activity for kids and amateur and serious sports persons.

They also serve as a rendezvous point for senior citizens who go there for regular walks, do yoga, and to kill their boredom with hearty laughs with fellow friends. But these perks for the lower-middle and middle-class Delhiites are up for a setback.A circular issued by the Commissioner (Sports) DDA on October 14 says that all individual members will be charged Rs. 1200 plus GST per month from November 1. This includes permanent members both government and non-government. The hike amounts to nearly three times for a permanent ordinary member. For example, if an individual having a family of four including his spouse and two children, had paid annual charges of about Rs. 5500 last year, he would have to pay Rs. 14 400 plus GST per month for individual use once this circular comes into effect. The fee structure has hit the senior citizens even more severely as they used to pay only Rs. 3500 per year but will now have to pay Rs. 1200 plus GST per month. The hike is nearly five times for the senior citizens.

Similarly, the one-time entry fee for a casual visitor has been hiked more than threefold from Rs. 90 to Rs. 300. Moreover, the DDA has also increased the fee for fresh membership fees and made it almost at par with swanky clubs. To become a life-time member now one will have to pay Rs 3 lakh one time plus the usual charges of Rs. 1200 p.m. For a 5 year membership the fee is Rs. 1 lakh and for 3 year membership Rs. 75,000.

The circular has angered several members. Many members plan to convey their grievances by submitting a memorandum to the DDA. Submitting a joint representation to their Member of Parliament is also on the cards.

“The hike in membership fee and monthly charges is exorbitant and abrupt. It is highly deplorable. Even senior citizens have not been spared from this hike. This shows the callous attitude of the government. Many people may get disheartened and stop using facilities,” complained a member of the DDA Chilla Sports Complex in Vasundhara Enclave, East Delhi.

An elderly gentleman whose sole life is dependent on the Complex, seemed disheartened and anguished. “Look, this is our only recreation in life. Our children are settled abroad and we two, husband and wife, must fend for ourselves. There is no pension as I was working in a private job. The fixed deposits don’t yield much. I may have to forego the membership. But then, where will I go in the mornings and evenings? We two had developed sort of family ties with other members in the Complex,” he said.

Many members are planning to boycott the Sports Complex if the DDA doesn’t rollback the fees. “Look, it’s not that I can’t pay but a 500 percent hike to walk and spend time with friends is extortion. It is for the government to decide whether they want as PM Modi said a Fit India or want to force people to enjoy SIT India at home,” said S K Chatterjee, who gos to the Complex everyday.

To register protest about 200 members of the Chilla DDA Sports Complex have given a signed memorandum to the East Delhi MP, Harsh Malhotra. According to the MP’s office, Mr. Malhotra has already conveyed the matter to Delhi’s LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena who has promised to look into it.

The impact of the fee hike has angered many people coming from the lower strata of society. They come with their children who take coaching facilities like Skating, Karate, Cricket, Basketball, Football, and Tennis offered by the complex for a price.

“We pay Rs. 90 to be inside the Complex. While our children get coaching we usually walk and do some exercises. But the new circular says we need to pay Rs.300 per entry. This is absurd. This means we will have to return to our homes and come after two hours to pick up our kid,” said Vishakha Singh whose 7-year-old son takes coaching in the Complex.

Another parent, Rahul Gupta said that this hike would wean away several children from pursuing sports.

“The countries which get medals at the Olympics give incentives to children to take up sports but here the government seems to be punishing the kids for taking up sports. This is bizarre,” he said. Members of many other DDA Sports complexes share similar thoughts.

Incidentally, the hike has come barely a few months before the Delhi assembly elections. It would be interesting to see that if the hike is not rolled back will the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress take it up as an election issue.