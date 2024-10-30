LG asks DDA to rollback increased membership fees for sports complexes

Staff Reporter

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Tuesday, asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to withdraw the circular related to increased fees of sports complexes in the city.

The LG’s move came in response to the feedback from sports complex members and public representatives who raised concerns over the increased membership fees outlined in a recently issued circular by the DDA.

In a post on X, Raj Niwas wrote, “Following representation from members of DDA sports complexes and public representatives; the LG has advised DDA to withdraw the circular which increased membership and other fees in sports complexes”.

“Khelega India tabhi toh Badhega India,” the post added.

Welcoming the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) decision to roll back the hike in the fees for the membership of the sports complexes across the city, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called it a Diwali gift of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to the people of Delhi.