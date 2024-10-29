J&K: 30 Injured as Mini-Bus Falls into Gorge in Udhampur

AMN WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, at least 30 passengers, mostly students from a nursing college, were injured today when a private mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Udhampur district.

The mini-bus was headed to Udhampur from Salmari when it met with an accident near the village of Farma in the afternoon. Authorities launched a rescue operation immediately and rushed the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital in Udhampur. Three of the injured were reported in serious condition. Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Saloni Rai, said that 30 to 35 passengers were traveling in the minibus when it fell into a gorge due to brake failure.In another incident, twelve quarters belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits were gutted in a fire on the outskirts of Jammu city today. The fire reportedly started in one of the old quarters in the Purkhoo migrant camp area and quickly spread to twelve quarters. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported.