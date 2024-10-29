THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Rajasthan:12 Dead, Over 30 Injured in Tragic Bus Accident in Sikar

Oct 29, 2024

AMN / SIKAR

Twelve people were killed and more than 25 others injured in a road accident in the Sikar district of Rajasthan this afternoon. A private bus full of passengers was traveling from Salasar to Nawalgarh when the mishap occurred. The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, after which it collided with a culvert in Laxmangarh. Inspector General of Police of Sikar Range Satyendra Chaudhary told that some of the injured have been referred to Jaipur while other injured are being treated in Sikar hospital. He said that most of the deceased are local residents. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over this accident. He said that officials have been instructed to ensure the best care for the injured.

HINDI SECTION

Rajasthan:सीकर में तेज रफ्तार बस पुलिया से टकराई, 12 लोगों की मौत, 33 घायल

October 29, 2024
