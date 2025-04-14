Punjab: LoP  Bajwa  booked for allegedly spreading misinformation 

In Punjab, Mohali cybercrime police have booked the Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, under couple of sections of the BNS for allegedly spreading misinformation that could compromise national security. Bajwa had allegedly stated during a television interview that 50 bombs/grenades had been smuggled into Punjab, out of which 18 had already been used in terror activities, including on various police stations. He has been asked to appear before police at a Mohali police station in this case, this afternoon to share the source of his information.

One of the senior police officers, Ravjot Grewal, visited his residence along with a police team yesterday to question him to ascertain the source of information for this revelation, but Bajwa did not reveal anything.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also asked him to reveal his source of information and asked him if he had direct links with Pakistan. In his defence, Bajwa had accused Mann of a political vendetta. He asserted that it is his constitutional right as Leader of Opposition to receive sensitive information from credible sources.