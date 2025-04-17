Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Reviews Yamuna Cleaning Efforts, Directs Agencies to Expedite Action

Apr 17, 2025

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das, and Additional Secretary to PM Atish Chandra.

ANDALIB AKHTER / New Delhi

In a bid to address the pollution crisis in Yamuna River and drinking water supply in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a comprehensive review meeting at his official residence.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Union Ministers and the Chief Minister of Delhi, to assess the status of the river’s cleaning and rejuvenation efforts.

During the meeting, PM Modi reviewed the agency-wise action plan, which includes short-term, medium-term, and long-term activities to be completed within specific timelines. The plan focuses on several key areas, including drain management, sewage treatment, solid waste management, and industrial waste management.
recommended by

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for immediate action to improve the river’s water quality and directed the agencies involved to expedite their efforts.

The meeting also discussed measures to enhance the river’s flow, protect floodplains, and develop green spaces along its banks.

With a renewed commitment to cleaning the Yamuna, the government aims to make significant progress in the coming months. The meeting’s outcome is expected to have a positive impact on the river’s health and the lives of millions of people who depend on it.

Key Takeaways:

  • Comprehensive action plan with short-term, medium-term, and long-term activities
  • Focus on drain management, sewage treatment, solid waste management, and industrial waste management
  • Measures to enhance river flow, protect floodplains, and develop green spaces
  • Agencies directed to expedite efforts and meet specific timelines

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab: LoP Bajwa booked for allegedly spreading misinformation 

Apr 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Hailstorms, Lighting, rain wreak havoc across Bihar

Apr 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Becomes First State to Implement SC Categorisation Act

Apr 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

UNCTAD projects India’s economy to grow by 6.5 % in 2025

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

There are 99 Muslim Sub-Castes in Karnataka

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First, PNB Penalized by RBI for Violating Regulatory Guidelines

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

SANSKRIT IS A PROFOUND MEDIUM OF SCIENTIFIC INQUIRY: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!