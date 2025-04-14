Hailstorms, Lighting, rain wreak havoc across Bihar

Lightning Strikes Kill 3 in Arwal; Rain, Hailstorm Damage Crops Across State

Staff Reporters / Patna / Gaya

At least three people died in Arwal district of Bihar when lightning struck their houses in Vanshi block this evening. Several parts of the state, including Patna, Arwal, Kaimur, Sheikhpura, and Jamui, experienced light to moderate rain today.

Sheikhpura and adjoining areas witnessed hailstorm incidents accompanied by rain, damaging standing crops in the fields. Due to the sudden rain, wheat crops stored in barns were also damaged. The Weather Department has sounded an alert for rain, gusty winds, hailstorms, and lightning in several areas in view of increased activity of Kaal Baisakhi over the next 48 hours.

Farmers have reported widespread destruction, calling it a major natural blow just ahead of harvesting season. “It’s still raining. The storm has destroyed everything. We don’t know how we’ll recover,” a local farmer said.

The continuous rain has also hampered traffic, with vehicles moving at a slow pace due to waterlogged roads and poor visibility.

In Bodh Gaya, hailstones hit the region for nearly 20 minutes, destroying vegetable crops, moong, and wheat.

District administrations in Nawada, Gaya, and Bhojpur have asked agriculture officers to conduct immediate surveys of the crop damage. The Meteorological Department has issued further alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming days and urged farmers to stay away from open fields, citing the risk of lightning. “Do not stand under trees or electric poles. Stay indoors during heavy rain,” warned meteorologist Roshan Kumar, urging caution and preparedness.