Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV

Miss World Competition to be held in Hyderabad from May 7

Apr 15, 2025

 Syed Ali Mujtaba / Hyderabad

With just 30 days to go until the grand opening Ceremony for the 72nd Miss World competition, preparations are in full swing in Hyderabad.

The beauty pageant competition is scheduled from May 7 to 31, 2025, marking the beginning of the month-long celebration of beauty and culture in Hyderabad.

 The venue of the competition is the fabled Chowmohalla Palace, a private property of the Nizams of Hyderabad. 

Currently, Chowmahalla Palace is owned by the ninth titular Nizam, Mir Mohammed Azmet Jah, son of  Mir Barkat Ali Khan a.k.a Mukarram Jah. The palace is now open to the public as a museum and is a popular tourist destination.

Over 120 contestants from across the globe will arrive in Hyderabad. They will be staying in the Falaknuma Palace, a heritage hotel by the Taj Group, taken on a 99-year lease by the 8th Nizam.   

A memorable experience has been curated for the participants. It begins with a heritage walk at the historic Charminar. It will be followed by a grand gala dinner hosted at the Chowmahalla Palace on May 7, 2025.

Recently, a joint inspection team comprising officials from Tourism, GHMC, Heritage Department, and police had visited the Chowmahalla Palace to ensure seamless execution of the events at the Ms World beauty contest. 

 Ms Smita Sabharwal, the IAS officer who is in charge of the Miss World competition, had visited the venue along with the joint inspection team that went to the Palace. 

“The initiative aims to position Telangana as a premier tourism destination through the international platform. The Miss World event is expected to significantly enhance the state’s global visibility and attract future tourism opportunities,” she told the media. 

The IAS officer added, “With meticulous planning, Hyderabad is all set to host a world-class event that blends tradition with contemporary glamour.” 

Six women from India have won the Miss World competition. They are Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

Related Post

CINEMA / TV

Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 83 cr: Square Yards

Jan 21, 2025
CINEMA / TV REGIONAL AWAAZ

21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival to be held in Mumbai & Thane from Jan 10-16

Dec 28, 2024
CINEMA / TV

Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Cremated with State Honours

Dec 24, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India inflation eases to 3.34% in March, monsoon to shape policy outlook

15 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Trade Deficit Widens as Global Tariff Pressures Mount

15 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

IJR Report Highlights Stark Gender Bias in Indian Police System

15 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI’s Gold Loan Reforms to Raise the Bar for NBFIs; Larger Firms Poised to Adapt: Fitch

15 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!