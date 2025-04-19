Phule is a revolutionary film that enlightens society: Ramdas Athawale

AMN / Mumbai

The National President of the Republican Party and the Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale has said that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule laid the foundation for the movement for social reform and equality. Through His books like Farmers’ Asood; Slavery, he enlightened the society by writing unbroken truth-seeking thoughts.

He rebelled against untouchability; caste discrimination. He laid the foundation for women’s education. Mahatma Phule’s work was revolutionary and made history. The film Phule, based on his life, is a revolutionary film that enlightens the society. It will be released all over the country and the world on April 25. The National President of the Republican Party and the Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, has appealed to the audience to definitely watch the film Phule.



Phule cinema is not against any caste or religion. It is a film that tells the truth of history. No one should misunderstand this film by watching the trailer. Everyone will be satisfied if they watch the film in full. Phule cinema is an attempt to bring the Dalit oppressed class forward by giving justice. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has said that those who forget history cannot create history. Therefore, the audience will get to see the history of Mahatma Phule’s revolution through this film, said Ramdas Athawale.

A press conference was organized in Andheri today to inform about the screening of Phule cinema. In it, N. Ramdas Athawale appealed to the audience to watch Phule cinema.

Actor Prateek Gandhi plays the role of Mahatma Phule in the movie Phule. Actress Patralekha plays the lead role in this movie. Director Anant Mahadevan informed that the movie Phule will be released simultaneously in all cinemas across the country and abroad on April 25.

Director Anant Mahadevan is himself a Brahmin. Therefore, this film is not against the Brahmin community. Some Brahmins had helped Mahatma Phule. Anant Mahadevan recalled that the people who gave Bhidewada were Bhide Brahmins.

Meanwhile the highly anticipated film Phule, directed by National Award-winning Ananth Mahadevan, is sparking controversy ahead of its release. The movie, set to chronicle the inspiring lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, who pioneered girls’ education and fought caste discrimination in 19th-century India, has been postponed after objections from Brahmin groups.

These organisations argue the film promotes casteism, leading the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to request edits, including altering caste-specific terms and dialogues. Critics argue that these changes dilute the historical truths at the heart of Phules’ work, weakening the film’s message of equality and justice. The situation raises questions about the CBFC’s impartiality and its selective enforcement of certification standards.

Phule not only celebrates the Phules’ extraordinary legacy but also confronts India’s ongoing struggles with caste and gender oppression, making it a crucial cultural conversation—one that is still being fiercely contested.

फुले सिनेमा समाजप्रबोधन करणारा क्रांतिकारी सिनेमा : रामदास आठवले

मुंबई

महात्मा जोतिबा फुलेंनी सामाजिक सुधारणा आणि समतेच्या चळवळीचा पाया रचला. शेतकऱ्यांचा आसूड; गुलामगिरी असे ग्रंथ आणि जेसत्यशोधक विचारांचे अखंड लिहून समाज प्रबोधन केले. अस्पृश्यता; जातीभेद विरोधात बंड केले. स्त्रीशिक्षणांची मुहूर्तमेढ रोवली.महात्मा फुलेंचे कार्य हे इतिहास घडविणारे क्रांतिकारी होते.त्यांच्या जीवनावर आधारित फुले हा सिनेमा समाज प्रबोधन करणारा क्रांतिकारी सिनेमा आहे.येत्या 25 एप्रिल रोजी संपूर्ण देशात आणि जगभर प्रदर्शित होणार आहे.फुले हा सिनेमा प्रेक्षकांनी जरूर पाहावा असे आवाहन रिपब्लिकन पक्षाचे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष केंद्रीय सामाजिक न्याय राज्यमंत्री ना रामदास आठवले यांनी केले आहे.

फुले सिनेमा हा कोणत्याही जाती धर्मविरुद्ध नाही.इतिहासाचे सत्य कथन सांगणारा सिनेमा आहे.टेलर बघून कोणीही या सिनेमा बाबत गैरसमज करू नये.सिनेमा पूर्ण पाहिल्यास सर्वांचे समाधान होईल.फुले सिनेमा दलित शोषित वर्गाला न्याय देऊन पुढे आणण्याचा प्रयत्न आहे.इतिहास जे विसरतात ते इतिहास घडवू शकत नाहीत असे डॉ बाबासाहेब आंबेडकरांनी सांगितले आहे.त्यामुळे महात्मा फुले यांच्या क्रांतीचा इतिहास या सिनेमातून प्रेक्षकांना पहावयास मिळणार आहे असे ना. रामदास आठवले म्हणाले.

आज अंधेरी येथे फुले सिनेमाच्या प्रदर्शनाची माहिती देणाऱ्या पत्रकार परिषदेचे आयोजन करण्यात आले होते.त्यात ना. रामदास आठवले यांनी फुले सिनेमा प्रेक्षकांनी पाहण्याचे आवाहन केले

फुले सिनेमात अभिनेते प्रतीक गांधी यांनी महात्मा फुले यांची भूमिका साकारली आहे.पत्रलेखा या अभिनेत्रीचा ही या सिनेमात प्रमुख भूमिका आहे.25 एप्रिल रोजी देशभरातील सर्व सिनेमागृहात आणि परदेशात ही फुले सिनेमा एकच वेळी प्रदर्शित होईल अशी माहिती दिग्दर्शक अनंत महादेवन यांनी दिली.

दिग्दर्शक अनंत महादेवन हे स्वतः ब्राह्मण आहेत.त्या. मुळे ब्राह्मण समाजा विरुद्ध हा सिनेमा नाही.काही ब्राह्मणांनी महात्मा फुले यांना मदत केली होती. भिडेवाडा ज्यांनी दिला ते भिडे ब्राम्हण होते अशी आठवण अनंत महादेवन यांनी सांगितली.