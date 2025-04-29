Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV

Veteran filmmaker Shaji N Karun passes away at 73

Apr 29, 2025
Veteran filmmaker Shaji N Karun passes away at 73

Eminent Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun passed away in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday. He was 73 and was battling health issues,

One of the pioneers of new wave cinema in Malayalam, Shaji N Karun, was among the few filmmakers who took the legacy of Malayalam cinema to the international audience. His debut film, Piravi (1988), was screened at nearly 70 international film festivals, and his second film, Swaham (1994), was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His Vanaprastham (1999) was also screened at Cannes. Karun’s films have won seven national awards and as many Kerala State Awards.

 The demise of the legendary filmmaker comes days after he was honoured with the J C Daniel Award for lifetime contribution to Malayalam cinema, the highest film honour instituted by the state government, at a function here.

Related Post

CINEMA / TV

Phule is a revolutionary film that enlightens society: Ramdas Athawale

Apr 19, 2025
CINEMA / TV

Miss World Competition to be held in Hyderabad from May 7

Apr 15, 2025
CINEMA / TV

Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 83 cr: Square Yards

Jan 21, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

TRAI releases Pre-Consultation Paper on“Review of Tariff for DLCs”

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian and U.S. officials hold Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks in Washington

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad urges stronger action against violence towards women

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Protests intensify in Sindh as civil society rejects indus canal project

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!