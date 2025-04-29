Veteran filmmaker Shaji N Karun passes away at 73

Eminent Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun passed away in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday. He was 73 and was battling health issues,

One of the pioneers of new wave cinema in Malayalam, Shaji N Karun, was among the few filmmakers who took the legacy of Malayalam cinema to the international audience. His debut film, Piravi (1988), was screened at nearly 70 international film festivals, and his second film, Swaham (1994), was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His Vanaprastham (1999) was also screened at Cannes. Karun’s films have won seven national awards and as many Kerala State Awards.

The demise of the legendary filmmaker comes days after he was honoured with the J C Daniel Award for lifetime contribution to Malayalam cinema, the highest film honour instituted by the state government, at a function here.