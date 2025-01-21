Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 83 cr: Square Yards

AMN / WEB DESK

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore, according to Square Yards.

In a statement on Monday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents.

Bachchan has “sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore”, Square Yards said.

As per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the property is located in The Atlantis, a residential project by Crystal Group in Oshiwara, spread across 1.55 acres, offering 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.