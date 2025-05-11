Left Parties Welcome India-Pak Ceasefire, CPI Raises Concern Over US Role

AMN / New Delhi

Both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India CPI have welcomed the recently announced ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a much-needed step towards ensuring peace and stability in the region.

In a statement issued today, the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) said it “positively notes the announcement of ceasefire that would come into effect immediately,” and expressed hope that the move would pave the way for long-term peace and cooperation. “The people of both the countries deserve peace for their progress and prosperity. We earnestly hope that the two countries build on this and ensure that the people do not have to suffer from the evil of terrorism,” the party said.

The CPI, while also supporting the ceasefire, took a more critical tone. In its statement, the party welcomed the halt to hostilities as “a positive and necessary step” but voiced strong objections to reported U.S. involvement in brokering the agreement. It warned that such external mediation undermines the Simla Agreement and could lead to the internationalization of the Kashmir issue.

“The willingness of both Indian and Pakistani governments to allow an external imperialist power—especially the United States—to mediate what should have been a bilateral issue is deeply troubling,” the CPI said, calling it a threat to South Asia’s sovereignty.

The CPI demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain the nature of U.S. involvement and why President Joe Biden announced the ceasefire before the Indian government did. It also called for a special session of Parliament to ensure transparency and accountability.

Both parties urged a sincere commitment to the ceasefire and a return to bilateral dialogue based on mutual respect and regional autonomy.