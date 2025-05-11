Smooth Flight operations continue at Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport continued to run its operations smoothly. In an advisory, Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL said, however, in light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints.

It said, passengers are encouraged to stay updated through their respective airline’s communication channels, adhere to prescribed guidelines for cabin and check-in baggage, arrive well in advance to accommodate possible security delays, extend full cooperation to airline and security personnel for efficient facilitation and verify flight status through the airline or the official Delhi Airport website. It strongly advises all passengers to depend exclusively on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content.