Foreign Secretary accuses Pakistan of repeated ceasefire violations

May 11, 2025

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said that there have been repeated violations of the understanding which was arrived at with Pakistan earlier yesterday. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Mr Misri said, the armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and New Delhi takes a very serious note of these violations.

India has called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. Mr Misri said the armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. He said they have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

The Foreign Secretary said, an understanding was reached yesterday evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. He said, Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion.

