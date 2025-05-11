Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for direct talks with Ukraine

May 11, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for direct talks with Ukraine, saying it should start without delay, as early as 15th of May. In a televised address from the Kremlin, President Putin said, he would not rule out that in the course of the talks which he proposed should happen in Turkey’s capital Istanbul – Russia and Ukraine may be able to agree new ceasefires. The Russian leader said he would speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today to discuss the details. Kyiv has not commented on the proposal from Putin.

During his statement, Putin also accused Ukraine of having repeatedly failed to respond to three ceasefire proposals from Moscow. Ukraine has previously said Russian attacks continued throughout these periods. Russia has made similar claims about Ukraine. President Putin’s statement comes hours after European leaders including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an attempt to put pressure on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, threatening Moscow with massive sanctions if it refuses.

The demand was announced by the visiting leaders of the ‘coalition of the willing’ countries in a joint news conference with Zelenskyy. In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said Moscow would have to think this through but warned that trying to pressure them is useless. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus Govt bans Sheikh Hasin’s Awami League

May 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iranian FM says Iran will not back down on nuclear rights in negotiations with US

May 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan’s Army misfired missile, landed near Gurudwara in its own civilian-populated area

May 11, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

ایشیا کے بڑے شہروں کو بڑھتی آبادی اور موسمیاتی بحران کا سامنا

11 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Left Parties Welcome India-Pak Ceasefire, CPI Raises Concern Over US Role

11 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus Govt bans Sheikh Hasin’s Awami League

11 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for direct talks with Ukraine

11 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!