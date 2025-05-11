Iranian FM says Iran will not back down on nuclear rights in negotiations with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said Iran will not back down on its nuclear rights in the negotiations with the US. The statement comes as the two countries are set to hold a new round of nuclear talks in Oman today. Speaking at the fourth Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference in Doha yesterday, Mr Araghchi reiterated that Iran has always been a committed member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation and maintains its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment. He affirmed that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons, and weapons of mass destruction have no place in his country’s security doctrine.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stressed that Iran continues to engage in talks with the US, as well as other countries, in good faith. He said, if the goal of these negotiations is to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, this is entirely achievable, and an agreement is well within reach. He however added that, if the goal is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights or impose other unrealistic demands, the country will not retreat from any of these rights. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in an interview on Friday that Iran’s enrichment facilities have to be dismantled under any accord with the US.

President Trump, who withdrew Washington from a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers meant to curb its nuclear activity, has threatened Iran with dire consequences if no new deal is reached to resolve the long-unresolved dispute.Western countries say Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran accelerated after the US walkout from the now moribund 2015 accord, is geared toward producing weapons, whereas Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes.