Pakistan’s Army misfired missile, landed near Gurudwara in its own civilian-populated area

WEB DESK

Pakistan’s Army misfired a missile that missed its target and landed near a Gurudwara in its own civilian-populated area. The blast shattered windows, causing panic among the Sikh community. This failure could have resulted in mass casualties as it struck during prayer hours. This is not only a technical failure but a diplomatic and social disaster, as it involved a religious minority that already faces systemic discrimination in Pakistan. Pakistan’s missile system has a long record of poor targeting and guidance failure.

In 2022, during a routine test of a short-range missile, the projectile crashed within its own territory, damaging farmland and injuring villagers. Similar incident took place in 2024 that raised questions about Pakistan’s quality assurance and system integrity. Touted as Pakistan’s pride, Fateh-1 missile has proven to be a complete disaster. This is the same missile which was intercepted and destroyed by Indian air defense in Sirsa, Haryana early morning yesterday. While Islamabad’s weaponry fails, its Army officers are busy making TikTok videos to impress the public. Instead of training or strategizing, they are turning military service into social media performers.

Even Pakistani officials are stage playing to distract the public and remain relevant. Behind the drama is General Asim Munir who is scripting a role for himself as a national savior. From orchestrated threats to media manipulation, his focus is not defense but power retention. Pakistan’s Army is surviving on Chinese-supplied scrap weapons, corrupt procurement, social media manipulation and false flag operations. This failure shows that the Pakistan Army is no longer a professional fighting force. It is an institution run on propaganda, fear-mongering, and PR gimmicks. Pakistan’s greatest threat is not external, it’s the hollow army parading within.