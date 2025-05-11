Bangladesh: Yunus Govt bans Sheikh Hasin’s Awami League

AMN

In Bangladesh, the interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus has banned all activities of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party under the Anti-Terrorism Act until trial of the party and its leaders is completed.

“The council of advisers has decided to ban all activities of the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the AL and its leaders is completed in the International Crimes Tribunal”, reports the state owned news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The council came up with the decision at its special meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday night.

The BSS quotes a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing saying, “the council also approved the amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, inserting a provision to punish any political party, its affiliated bodies or supporters.

According to the amendment, the International Crimes Tribunal will be able to punish any political party, its affiliated organisations or supporters’ groups, reports BSS.

At the meeting, a decision was made to ban all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League, including in cyberspace, under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the party and its leaders is completed at the International Crimes Tribunal. The decision aims to protect the country’s security and sovereignty, ensure the safety of the leaders and activists of the July Movement, and safeguard the plaintiffs and witnesses of the tribunal, reports BSS.

The necessary circular will be issued to this end on the next working day, the statement said.

In addition, the meeting also decided to finalise and publish the July Proclamation within the next 30 working days.