The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV REGIONAL AWAAZ

21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival to be held in Mumbai & Thane from Jan 10-16

Dec 28, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival will take place in Mumbai and Thane from the 10th to the 16th of January next year. A total of 61 films selected for the festival will be screened at Moviemax cinemas in Andheri, Sion, and Thane. The festival will open with the Chinese film The Black Dog, which won Best Film in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at the Cannes Film Festival. This year, the festival will honour renowned screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar with the ‘Asian Film Culture Award,’ while journalist Rafiq Baghdadi will receive the ‘Satyajit Ray Memorial Award.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand witnesses heavy snowfall in areas at higher altitudes

Dec 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: Naxalite with bounty of ₹7 lakh surrenders to police in Gondia

Dec 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Snowfall disrupts road connectivity in Kargil; NH-01 & NH-301 Remain Closed

Dec 28, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand witnesses heavy snowfall in areas at higher altitudes

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: Naxalite with bounty of ₹7 lakh surrenders to police in Gondia

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Snowfall disrupts road connectivity in Kargil; NH-01 & NH-301 Remain Closed

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
CINEMA / TV REGIONAL AWAAZ

21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival to be held in Mumbai & Thane from Jan 10-16

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment