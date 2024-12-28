21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival to be held in Mumbai & Thane from Jan 10-16

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival will take place in Mumbai and Thane from the 10th to the 16th of January next year. A total of 61 films selected for the festival will be screened at Moviemax cinemas in Andheri, Sion, and Thane. The festival will open with the Chinese film The Black Dog, which won Best Film in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at the Cannes Film Festival. This year, the festival will honour renowned screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar with the ‘Asian Film Culture Award,’ while journalist Rafiq Baghdadi will receive the ‘Satyajit Ray Memorial Award.