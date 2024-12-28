The Indian Awaaz

Heavy Snowfall disrupts road connectivity in Kargil; NH-01 & NH-301 Remain Closed

Dec 28, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Kargil, heavy snowfall has disrupted road connectivity in Kargil, leading to the closure of two highways—NH-01, connecting Kargil with Srinagar, and NH-301, linking Kargil to Zanskar. Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Shrikant Suse, has assured that all major roads will be cleared at the earliest. A 24/7 control room has been established to monitor the situation and address public concerns. Essential supplies, including food, fuel, and medicines, are reported to be adequately stocked in the district.

