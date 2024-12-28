Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for New Year’s Eve, restrictions around Connaught Place

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police today issued a traffic advisory in view of New Year celebrations in the national capital. The restrictions will be imposed from 8 PM onwards on the 31st of this month in the vicinity of Connaught Place until the conclusion of the New Year celebrations. These restrictions will apply to all private and public transport vehicles.

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout of Mandi House, Bengali Market, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, G.P.O., New Delhi, Patel Chowk, and Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes. Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements at and around India Gate for the regulation of both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.