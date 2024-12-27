NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of reported increase in suicides among tribal people in Kerala

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the reported increase in suicides among tribal people settled in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala, with about 23 deaths reported in 2024 itself.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Kerala, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. As per reports, around 138 suicides occurred mostly in Peringammala Panchayat in the district between 2011 and 2022.

The NHRC noted that after two years of relative calm, the string of suicides has returned to haunt the tribal settlements in the district. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, indicate a serious issue relating to the right to life and the social, economic, and cultural rights of the persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes residing in the particular region of Kerala.

The NHRC said that suicides by young people belonging to a vulnerable section of society are an issue relating to the violation of human rights, which requires the immediate attention of government agencies. It said the State is duty-bound to ensure the safety and security of every citizen under its jurisdiction.