Anita Anand of Indian origin appointed Canada’s foreign minister

May 14, 2025

AMN /WEB DESK

In a major development highlighting the growing influence of the Punjabi diaspora in Canadian politics, two leaders of Indian Punjabi origin, Anita Anand and Maninder Sidhu, have been appointed to key positions in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet, reports the Tribune

Anita Anand, born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to Indian physician parents, has been appointed Canada’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs. This marks a historic moment as she becomes the first visible minority to hold this position in Canadian history.

Anand’s political journey began with her election as Member of Parliament from Oakville in 2019. Since then, she has held several significant portfolios, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Minister of National Defence, and president of the Treasury Board. Her tenure as Defence Minister was particularly notable for overseeing Canada’s military support to Ukraine during the 2022 Russian invasion.

Before entering politics, Anand was a respected law professor at the University of Toronto, specialising in corporate governance and investor protection.

According to the paper, Maninder Sidhu, representing the riding of Brampton East, has been appointed the Minister of International Trade. First elected in 2019, Sidhu has been active in various parliamentary committees, including those focusing on natural resources, transport and international human rights.

Outside of his parliamentary duties, Sidhu is known for founding ‘The Kindness Movement’, an initiative aimed at supporting economically disadvantaged students in Canada and India. His background as a successful entrepreneur and community advocate has been instrumental in his political career.

‘Who is Trump to announce ceasefire? Congress questions Trump’s authority

May 13, 2025
UP: Ex-army man hacked to death by wife, lover in Ballia; 4 arrested

May 13, 2025
Pakistani official declared persona non grata, told to leave India within 24 hours

May 13, 2025

