72nd Edition of Miss World pageant to begin today in Telangana

The stage is set for the grand inaugural event of the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad this evening. The opening ceremony will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The event marks the beginning of a three-week jamboree that promises to blend glamour, culture, and social purpose across Telangana.

This is for the first time in Miss World’s 73-year history that a country hosts the pageant for two consecutive years, following the 71st edition held in Mumbai in March last year. Miss World Limited CEO Julia Morley announced the decision to host the pageant in Telangana in February this year and said it’s about empowering communities, celebrating diversity, and making a lasting impact through commitment to beauty with a purpose.

Telangana Tourism Department has unveiled a detailed schedule for the event, which will see contestants travel beyond Hyderabad to experience the cultural and historic richness of Warangal, Pochampally, Buddhavanam, Yadagirigutta, and Mahabubnagar.

One of the key highlights in Hyderabad will be a heritage walk through Charminar and Laad Bazaar on 13th of this month. Contestants will also visit AIG Hospitals and tour the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGPICCC) to learn about safety and tourism initiatives. The competitive rounds will begin with the Continental Finale on the 20th of this month and the Talent Finale will take place at Shilpakala Vedika on 22nd of this month.

The prestigious ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ event will be held on 26th and the pageant will culminate in a grand finale on the 31st of this month, where the new Miss World and other title-holders will be crowned. Their journey will conclude with a formal meeting and high tea with the Governor and Chief Minister of Telangana at Raj Bhavan on 2nd June, coinciding with Telangana State Formation Day.