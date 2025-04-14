Massive Fire Breaks Out at Lucknow Hospital, Over 200 Patients Evacuated 

WEB DESK

A massive fire broke out at the Lok Bandhu hospital in Lucknow on Monday night, prompting intense firefighting operations to bring the situation under control. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to officials and took note of the incident.

The fire reportedly originated on the second floor of the hospital, encasing the entire building in thick smoke and sparking panic among the staff and patients. Firefighters worked at full throttle to bring the situation under control with the help of senior administrative officers, who reached the spot soon after the fire broke out.