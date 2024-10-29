THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR air quality remains “very poor”

Oct 28, 2024

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in the “very poor” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 323 at 11:00 AM. The AQI of Delhi’s Okhla Phase-2 was registered at 371, Bawana’s at 363, and Anand Vihar’s at 354.  Meanwhile, to mitigate pollution, water is being sprinkled through anti-smog guns at different parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the air quality is likely to be in the Very Poor category till Wednesday. The IMD has also predicted that the air quality is likely to reach in severe category on Wednesday in case of additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble fire. IMD said that the meteorological conditions are unfavorable for effective dispersion of pollutants.  

An AQI-Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.

